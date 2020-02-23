Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 369,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,907 shares of company stock worth $16,962,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.