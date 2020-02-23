Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Tilly’s worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

