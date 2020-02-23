Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Trinseo worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

