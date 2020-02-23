Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $445,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 239,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 55,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 141,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,137 shares of company stock worth $4,858,146. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

