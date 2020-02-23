Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,103 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 931.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

