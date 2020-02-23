Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 20,199 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of 1st Source worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 1st Source by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

