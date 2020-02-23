Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

