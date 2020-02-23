30,701 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Plexus by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Plexus by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti increased their target price on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

