Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,933 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:CB opened at $163.75 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

