Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.