Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $73.67 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,933 Shares of Chubb Ltd
Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,933 Shares of Chubb Ltd
Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Ford Motor
Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Ford Motor
Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Select Bancorp Inc
Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Select Bancorp Inc
Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Southern Co
Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Southern Co
Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Unilever N.V.
Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Unilever N.V.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report