Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $73.67 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

