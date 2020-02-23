Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Select Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Select Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.