Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,915,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.