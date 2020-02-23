Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after buying an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,895,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

