Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several research firms have commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

