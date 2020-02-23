Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 175 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,126.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,928.72 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,983.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,967.60.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

