Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 92,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.48. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

