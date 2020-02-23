Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $392,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.