Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $499,000 in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 94,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

