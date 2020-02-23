Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

DUK opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

