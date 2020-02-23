Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,145 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of KO opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

