Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 339,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

