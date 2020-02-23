Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.90 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 6,156 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $252,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

