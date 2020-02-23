Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SKX opened at $36.90 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.
In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 6,156 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $252,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.