16,570 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $362,406,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,659. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

