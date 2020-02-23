Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $138.97 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

