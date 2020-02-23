Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. General Electric comprises 1.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.