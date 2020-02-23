Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $89.64 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

