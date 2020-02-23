Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 932.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

