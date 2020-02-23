Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126,521 Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,254,000. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL opened at $117.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

