Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,545 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,000. Nike makes up approximately 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,556,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $360,283,000 after acquiring an additional 161,404 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

