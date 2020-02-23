Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,912,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

