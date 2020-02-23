47,088 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,000. Boeing comprises about 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $330.38 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.87 and a 200-day moving average of $348.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

