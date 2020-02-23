69,489 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,000. 3M comprises about 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

