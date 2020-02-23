Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 116,353 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,000. Chevron accounts for 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.