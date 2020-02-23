Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,785 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000. Analog Devices accounts for 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

ADI opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

