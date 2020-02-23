Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.21 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,213,000. Intel makes up approximately 4.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

