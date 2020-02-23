56,031 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,000. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,995,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $562,911,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $208.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.74 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

