CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CBTX worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CBTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $750.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12. CBTX Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CBTX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

