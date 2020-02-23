Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,218 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Realogy worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Realogy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.84.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

