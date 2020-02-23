Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Solar Senior Capital worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUNS opened at $17.72 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $284.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

