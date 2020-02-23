Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ingles Markets worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

