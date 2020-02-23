Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 204.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,048 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Spartan Motors worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 41.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

