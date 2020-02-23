Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Ciner Resources worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CINR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Ciner Resources LP has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

