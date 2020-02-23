Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

BWB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $394.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

