ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.
In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
