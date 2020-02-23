Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Life Storage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $117.50 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

