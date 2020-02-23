Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,561 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,943 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $387.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

