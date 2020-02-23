Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Lawson Products worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $412.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

