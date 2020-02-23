Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

