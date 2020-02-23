Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 250,753 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 2,237.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,753 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $62,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

VSTO stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.